Govt fixes rawhide prices ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

The minister further said the prices of goatskins have been fixed at Tk 15-17 per square foot across the country while that of she-goat at Tk 12-14. Last year, the prices were Tk 13-15 and Tk 10-12 respectively.

“Last year, we saw a very good export trade, and we’ve to move on ensuring the fare prices of rawhide. We’ve given the approval to export rawhide which is not good for us. This year, we’ve fixed the rawhide prices after holding a meeting with all stakeholders,” he said.

Munshi urged all concerned to apply salt on animal hides soon after their sacrifices.