Govt offers to export electricity to Nepal during winter and import in summer

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid made this offer in the meeting.

“We can import surplus electricity from Nepal during the summer and monsoon seasons and both of will be benefitted if they take electricity from our country when their power generation decreases in the winter season,” he said.

A nine-member delegation led by Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Pampa Vusal, took part in the meeting while Nasrul Hamid led an eight-member Bangladesh delegation, said a ministry release.

Nepal has a potential to generate 43,000 MW of electricity during the summer-monsoon season.