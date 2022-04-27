Govt offers to export electricity to Nepal during winter and import in summer

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid made this offer in the meeting.
“We can import surplus electricity from Nepal during the summer and monsoon seasons and both of will be benefitted if they take electricity from our country when their power generation decreases in the winter season,” he said.
A nine-member delegation led by Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Pampa Vusal, took part in the meeting while Nasrul Hamid led an eight-member Bangladesh delegation, said a ministry release.
Nepal has a potential to generate 43,000 MW of electricity during the summer-monsoon season.
The meeting further discussed issues of mutual interest.
At the meeting, Nasrul said it is possible to increase the production of renewable energy through regional cooperation.
Referring to Bangladesh’s target to increase its renewable and clean energy’s share to 50 per cent in power generation by 2040, he said cooperation from Nepal and Bhutan can play a major role in achieving the goal.
Pampa Vusal urged Bangladesh to invest in Nepal to harness its hydropower potentials.
He also appreciated the steps taken by the Bangladesh government to develop the power sector.
Bangladesh has been importing electricity from neighbouring India while the process for import of hydropower from Nepal is in its final stage and a signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for importing hydropower from Bhutan is under process.
Power Secretary Md. Habibur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Mahbubur Rahman and Director General of Power Cell Mohammad Hossain were present at the bilateral meeting.
Members of the Nepalese delegation include Nepal’s National Planning Commission Member Surendra Lab Karna, Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Secretary Devendra Karki.