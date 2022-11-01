Saudi assures assistance in commercial supply of LNG to Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia has assured its assistance in commercial supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Bangladesh on an emergency basis, reports UNB.

The Saudi assurance came during the 14th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries held from 30 to 31 October in its capital Riyadh.

The Saudi delegation in the meeting also assured its assistance after Bangladesh requested investment in Eastern Refinery Unit 2 project.

Two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed between the two countries during the meeting on mutual cooperation in recruitment, training of naval professionals and increasing trade.