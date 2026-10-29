80pc of NPL are deliberate, banking conference speakers say

Wahiduddin Mahmud, former adviser to the interim government on planning and education, said Bangladesh’s banking sector was initially damaged by a culture of loan defaults. The sector later managed to move away from that practice, but after 2010, it fell into a new culture of “looting banks.”

This, he said, had brought the financial sector to its current dire state.

He made the remarks at the opening session of a two-day annual banking conference organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Wednesday morning.

Other speakers at the session included Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Md Kabir Ahmed; Abdul Hai Sarker, president of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), an organisation of private bank owners, and chairman of Dhaka Bank; Jean Pesme, the World Bank’s division director for Bangladesh and Bhutan; and Mashrur Arefin, chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), an organisation of senior bank executives, and managing director of City Bank. Zaidi Sattar, chairman of the private research organisation Policy Research Institute (PRI), presented the keynote paper.