‘If per capita income is USD 2824, why are fish-meat luxury products?’

Inflation has been hovering between 6 and 9.5 per cent since February. There are controversies that the figure is higher in reality, but the authorities understated it, he said, adding that the inflation rates of India, Vietnam and Indonesia are still lower than Bangladesh.

India registered an inflation rate of 6.77 per cent in October when it was 5.71 per cent in Indonesia and 4.3 per cent in Vietnam. But the rate was 8.91 per cent in Bangladesh, he detailed the comparison.

Selim Raihan cited the results of a series survey on the workers of the export-oriented garment industry and said their food security index has been on decline. It denotes the workers and their children are consuming less food than before. Their monthly wages and daily work hours decreased due to the low purchase orders in the industry.

The high inflation rate and the falling actual income have posed a risk to food security. The forex reserve depleted by USD 1 billion on average throughout the last 11 months. Also, there is no good news regarding the export and expatriate income.