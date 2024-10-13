Bangladesh lags behind competitors in RMG export to the US

Instead of expanding the volume of readymade garment exports to the US, Bangladesh is falling behind its competitors in this regard. Though the export of RMG products of all top five exporters to the US in the first eight months of the year decreased, the decrease for Bangladesh is larger.

This was revealed in the latest report of the Office of Textile and Apparel (OTEXA) of the US Department of Commerce.

It said the US traders imported apparel products worth USD 51.3 billion from various countries around the world in the first eight months this year. The amount is 4.11 per cent less than the corresponding time last year.