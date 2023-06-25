Sugar crisis hits market hard before Eid due to government-mill owner tension

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has substantiated the prevailing price situation by confirming similar prices at 13 markets in the capital. The commerce ministry has noted a substantial 77 percent increase in sugar prices over the past year.

Speaking about this to Prothom Alo, Md Hridoy Hossain, proprietor of Hridoy Store at the kitchen market at New Market said, “There remains a high demand of sugar before the Eid. But I could not keep the item in my shop this time as the price in the market is higher than the price the government has fixed. Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will fine me if I sell the item at a higher price though I do not see their drives at the company level.”

The mill owners at the beginning of June proposed the government to fix the price of loose sugar and packaged one at Tk 140 and Tk 150 per Kg respectively. The government did not take that into cognisance. The mill owners, however, decided to implement that price from 22 June.

Following this the government held a meeting with the mill owners and said that the price cannot be increased before the Eid.

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday instructed the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) to keep an eye on the market to check whether the item was being sold at the price the government fixed.