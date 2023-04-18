Locals vandalise Palli Bidyut office in Feni for power cut

Residents of Chhagalnaiya, an upazila of Feni, vandalised the complaint centre of a Palli Bidyut office, over frequent load-shedding amid searing heat that is breaking all records, reports UNB.
The incident took place at the Palli Bidyut Complaint Centre in Chhagalnaiya municipal area around 8:30 pm on Sunday.
Jane Alam, deputy general manager (DGM) of Chhagalnaiya Palli Bidyut Office, said, “As many as 200 people gathered and carried out the attack over the 18 hours of load-shedding they were experiencing. They vandalised furniture, doors and windows of the office. The full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.”
"Loadshedding has increased as the supply of electricity is not up to the demand," Jane Alam shared.
Abdul Matin, a shop owner in the area, said that they are fed up with loadshedding's effect on business in this important period of the year for retailers. "It’s the season of Eid, but customers couldn't stay in the market due to load shedding," he said.
The police eventually brought the situation under control, said Sudeep Roy, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chhagalnaiya police station.
However, no one was arrested in this incident.
Legal action will be taken if any complaints are filed, OC Roy said.