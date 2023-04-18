Locals vandalise Palli Bidyut office in Feni for power cut

Residents of Chhagalnaiya, an upazila of Feni, vandalised the complaint centre of a Palli Bidyut office, over frequent load-shedding amid searing heat that is breaking all records, reports UNB.

The incident took place at the Palli Bidyut Complaint Centre in Chhagalnaiya municipal area around 8:30 pm on Sunday.

Jane Alam, deputy general manager (DGM) of Chhagalnaiya Palli Bidyut Office, said, “As many as 200 people gathered and carried out the attack over the 18 hours of load-shedding they were experiencing. They vandalised furniture, doors and windows of the office. The full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.”