Mandatory Bangla QR code marks new phase in Bangladesh’s digital payments

The government aims to further expand digital transactions by reducing the use of cash, thereby lowering the cost of printing currency. It also wants to ensure greater transparency in financial transactions while making payments for purchases, utility bills and other services easier for people.

To achieve this, Bangladesh Bank has made the use of the Bangla QR (Quick Response) code mandatory as part of efforts to create a simpler, more affordable and universally accessible digital payment system.

With the introduction of the Bangla QR code, customers of any bank or mobile financial service (MFS) provider can now make payments using the same QR code. In other words, customers of all banks and MFS providers can pay merchants through a single Bangla QR code, regardless of which financial institution they use.

In compliance with Bangladesh Bank’s directive, all banks and MFS providers that previously used their own QR codes have now replaced them with the Bangla QR code. As a result, the country’s digital payment system has been brought under a single platform.