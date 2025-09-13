Moheshkhali-Matarbari seaport to boost Bangladesh's fish export growth

Bangladesh's fish and seafood export sector is expected to witness significant growth for improved infrastructure and logistics support from the under-construction Moheshkhali-Matarbari deep seaport, industry insiders said.

The deep seaport, part of the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative, is being developed with Japanese assistance, which will play a key role in easing congestion at Chattogram Port while enabling direct handling of larger vessels.

This has direct implications for the fisheries sector, where maintaining cold chain integrity and minimising transport times are critical.