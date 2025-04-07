US order suspensions begin

The company "Accenture Footwear and Leather Products Ltd" in Savar, Dhaka, was preparing to ship leather bags worth USD 300,000 to the United States this week. However, on Sunday morning, representatives from the buyer company sent a message instructing them to halt the shipment.

Confirming this, the Managing Director (MD) of Accenture Footwear and Leather Products Ltd, KM Mushfiqur Rahman, told Prothom Alo last night that the representatives of the buyer company will discuss President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs later this week. They are essentially asking for a price discount to offset the loss caused by the additional tariffs.

Rahman said that they export leather goods worth about 1 million US dollars every month, with 90 per cent of their total exports going to the United States.

Other export companies like Accenture Footwear and Leather Products Ltd have also received instructions from US buyers to temporarily suspend orders. Some buyers are requesting price reductions as well.

Several exporters from the garment and leather sectors told Prothom Alo that the number of orders being suspended or requests for price cuts from US buyers is still relatively low. Buyers have started responding from Sunday after the weekend, and this number may increase from Monday. The true extent of the situation will be clearer by the end of this week.

In his second term as US President, Donald Trump had previously threatened to impose tariffs. On Wednesday, 2 April (at 4 PM US time, 2 AM Bangladesh time), Trump announced a new tariff policy in the White House Rose Garden. He imposed a minimum 10 per cent tariff on all importing countries. However, additional tariffs were imposed on products from several countries. This reciprocal tariff move by Trump has been causing significant global uproar for several days.