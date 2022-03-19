Harmonium trade tunes up in Jashore

He added, “Harmoniums used to sell at Tk 4,000, just about a decade ago. Harmoniums crafted in Jashore are of premium quality. Their prices are also comparatively low. That is why people of different districts come and buy harmoniums from us. On average, ten harmoniums are sold per month.”

Even prior to the country’s liberation, local resident Abani Biswas opened a harmonium workshop named ‘Konthomita’ on Rail Road of Jashore town. After his demise, the workshop closed down.

An artisan named Deepankar Mallick used to work there in 1992. He learnt his first lesson in crafting harmonium from Abani Biswas. Later he mastered the art from Ratan Biswas. About 12 years ago he launched his own harmonium workshop named Mallick Music nearby Ratan Biswas’s Apurba Music.

Deepankar Mallick told Prothom Alo, “There was almost no harmonium sales in last two years due to the pandemic. Now we are getting some orders because schools and colleges have been reopened. Sales have increased a bit as well. We had crafted 30 harmoniums during corona. Hopefully, we will be able to sell them now.”

He also said social and cultural events happen more during December-end to April. The academic pressure at schools and colleges is also less then. So, the sales of harmonium go up at the time.