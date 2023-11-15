Former BCL leader arrested with masks-torches, father says ‘conspiracy’

The police have detained a former Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader named Tashrik Zaman with masks, torches and a motorcycle on allegation of “plotting sabotage”. Members of Natore sadar police station detained him from the town Tuesday night in presence of Natore-2 constituency MP Shafiqul Islam.
Detained Tashrik Zaman was the president of BCL unit of ward-7 of Natore pourashava (municipal) formed on 23 April 2022. However, the committee was dissolved later, according to sources.
According to the police and locals, a group of policemen, led by Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Nasim Ahmed, detained him in front of a house in the Hat Rasta area of the town. Later, they recovered six torches, three masks and a motorcycle.
At the time, Natore-2 MP Shafiqul Islam appeared there with his men. The MP told the people present there that Tashrik was a BNP activist. He was plotting sabotage during the BNP's blockade on Wednesday. The MP claimed to have gone there upon receiving the news and after informing the police and administration.
Tashrik went live on social media Facebook when police handcuffed and took him to the prison van. He said on Facebook live, “I am the former president of the Chhatra League unit in ward-7. I was standing in front of a house. It cannot be a crime.”
More to follow …