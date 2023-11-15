Former BCL leader arrested with masks-torches, father says ‘conspiracy’

The police have detained a former Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader named Tashrik Zaman with masks, torches and a motorcycle on allegation of “plotting sabotage”. Members of Natore sadar police station detained him from the town Tuesday night in presence of Natore-2 constituency MP Shafiqul Islam.

Detained Tashrik Zaman was the president of BCL unit of ward-7 of Natore pourashava (municipal) formed on 23 April 2022. However, the committee was dissolved later, according to sources.

According to the police and locals, a group of policemen, led by Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Nasim Ahmed, detained him in front of a house in the Hat Rasta area of the town. Later, they recovered six torches, three masks and a motorcycle.