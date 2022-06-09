Health sector doesn’t get preference in budget

The allocation for health sector has remained unchanged as the government has proposed to allocate 5.4 per cent of the total budget in this sector for the financial year 2022-23, the same as the previous year.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the problems in the health sector became apparent to all. Taking the current medical expenses and situation of the health sector into account, public health specialists advised to allocate 15 per cent of the national budget to this sector.

In the previous fiscal year, the allocation for health and family welfare ministry was Tk 327.31 billion. In the proposed budget, the allocation has increased to Tk 368.63 billion.