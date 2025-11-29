Bangladesh leads in bilateral trade with 122 countries, lags behind in 104

Although Bangladesh trades with 226 countries and territories across the world, this trade is not evenly distributed across all continents.

While Bangladesh remains ahead in foreign trade due to strong export performance in Europe and North America, the country continues to face trade deficits in Asia, Africa and South America.

An analysis of data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) shows that in the 2024–25 financial year, Bangladesh recorded a trade surplus with 122 countries in its bilateral trade.

However, this achievement was overshadowed by trade deficits with 104 countries, as the magnitude of the deficits far exceeded the surpluses.

According to NBR data, Bangladesh exported USD 46.57 billion (4,657 crore) worth of goods to 201 countries in the last financial year.

During the same period, imports from 206 countries amounted to USD 67.44 billion (6744 crore).