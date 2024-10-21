Bangladesh receives $1.53b in remittance in 19 days

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent around $1.53 billion in remittances during the first 19 days of October in the fiscal 2024-25.

Of this, remittances through state-owned and specialised banks accounted for $478.98 million.

According to the BB data, during the period, six state-owned commercial banks - Agrani, Janata, Rupali, Sonali, Basic and BDBL - received $400.82 million while one state-owned specialized bank- Bangladesh Krishi Bank- received $78.16 million.