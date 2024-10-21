Bangladesh receives $1.53b in remittance in 19 days
Expatriate Bangladeshis sent around $1.53 billion in remittances during the first 19 days of October in the fiscal 2024-25.
Of this, remittances through state-owned and specialised banks accounted for $478.98 million.
According to the BB data, during the period, six state-owned commercial banks - Agrani, Janata, Rupali, Sonali, Basic and BDBL - received $400.82 million while one state-owned specialized bank- Bangladesh Krishi Bank- received $78.16 million.
Of the state-owned banks, Agrani Bank received $95.17 million, Janata Bank $105.50 million, Rupali Bank $96.06 million, Sonali Bank $104.05 million and Basic Bank received $0.04 million.
Besides, the expatriates have sent $1049.66 million through private commercial banks.
The highest $308.15 million remittance came to the country through Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd.