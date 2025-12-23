ECNEC approves 22 projects worth Tk 464bn

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today, Tuesday approved a total of 22 development projects with a total estimated cost of Tk 464.19 billion (Tk 6,419.66 crore), with the majority of the funding to come from the government of Bangladesh.

Of the total project cost, Tk 304.82 billion (Tk 30,482.49 crore) will be financed from the government exchequer, Tk 168.96 billion (Tk 1,689.61 crore) from project loans and Tk 142.47 billion (Tk 14,247.56 crore) from the concerned organisation's own funds.

The approval came at an ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area with chief adviser and ECNEC chairperson Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, said a Planning Ministry press release.

Among the approved projects, 14 are new, five are revised and three involve extensions of project tenure.