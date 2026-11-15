Why workers repeatedly reject employers’ wage proposals, what will happen this time

The government formed the Minimum Wage Board in January 2018 to determine garment workers’ wages. Even before its formation, various workers’ organisations had been campaigning for a minimum wage of Tk 16,000.

However, disregarding the demands of workers’ organisations, the workers’ representative on the wage board proposed a wage of Tk 12,020, drawing criticism. Meanwhile, the employers’ representative sparked controversy by proposing Tk 6,360.

Ultimately, following the intervention of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the authorities set the minimum wage at Tk 8,000.

On 25 November, the Ministry of Labour issued a gazette notification announcing the new wage structure, which came into effect in December.

Following the publication of the notification, workers at more than a hundred factories first in Narayanganj and later in Gazipur and Ashulia took to the streets in protest. One of the main reasons for the unrest was the wage increase of Tk 2,700 for workers in the lowest, or seventh, grade.

However, workers in the higher grades (grades 3, 4 and 5) had already been earning salaries close to the newly announced rates.

Annual increments of 5 per cent had gradually brought their wages to those levels. As a result, the new wage structure did little to improve the financial circumstances of long-serving workers.