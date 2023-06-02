180 million people using mobile SIM, internet users 130 million

The mobile phone users and the number of internet users of the country are more than 180 million and 130 million respectively, UNB reports.
“Currently, the number of mobile SIM users and the number of internet users are more than 180 million and 130 million respectively,” said finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal while placing national budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 at the Jatiya Sangsad in Dhaka on Thursday.
Based on four main pillars, the government is working to build Digital Bangladesh: connectivity, skilled human resources, e-government and promotion of ICT industry, he said.
“In all those four areas, our progress and achievements are unprecedented. Under the initiative of our government, the internet bandwidth per Mbps is currently available at less than Taka 300 instead of Taka 78,000,” the finance minister said.