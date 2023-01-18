Dollar crisis: Unloading of Ramadan essentials stalled at Chattogram port

MT Super 40, one of the three cargo ships, reached the outer anchorage of Chattogram port on 25 November, with 12,000 tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia, according to customs and port sources. S Alam Super Edible Oil Limited imported the oil worth USD 12.4 million. More than 54 days have elapsed after the ship’s arrival, but the consignment is yet to be cleared.

It was learnt that the importer is now counting USD 16,000 per day in fine and it will continue until the commodities are unloaded from the ship. It means the company paid a fine of USD 86,4000 or around Tk 91 million in the last 54 days.

A bulk carrier, MV Common Atlas, arrived at the Chattogram port on 5 January, with 60,500 tonnes of sugar from Brazil. Some 23,650 tonnes of sugar were cleared from the ship before the exporter stopped unloading on 11 January citing non-payment of import bills.

Later, the 200-metre freighter docked at the jetty on Monday, but it was sent to the outer berth again without unloading the sugar.

The importer is counting USD 40,000 in fine per day for the delay in unloading. The fine totalled USD 280,000 in seven days since 11 January.

The third one of the ships waiting at the Chattogram port is MT Sogan. It carried unrefined soybeans from Brazil for Bangladesh Edible Oil and Meghna Oil Refinery Limited and reached here on 6 January.

The soybeans of Bangladesh Edible Oil were cleared immediately, but that of Meghna Oil Refinery remained stuck due to non-payment of import bills. Meghna Oil imported 5,000 tonnes of oil at USD 6.2 million and is now counting a daily fine of USD 38,000 for the delay in unloading.

Earlier, another importer, TK Group, had to wait for 10 days to get the goods cleared from the ship.