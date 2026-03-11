Where Bangladesh imports diesel from, and how much comes from India

Bangladesh once imported almost all of its diesel from the Middle East. Most shipments mainly arrived by sea from Kuwait. Over the past two decades, however, the sources of imports have changed significantly. Several Southeast Asian countries have now emerged as major suppliers, while a notable amount also comes from India.

Import data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) shows that in the 2006–07 fiscal year, about 91 per cent of the diesel imported by the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) came from Kuwait. India accounted for the remaining 9 per cent at the time.

Within a decade, the situation began to shift. Singapore rapidly moved up the list of diesel suppliers and eventually became the leading source. At the same time, Malaysia, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and several other countries were added to the list of suppliers.

The sources of imports have become even more diversified now. In the first eight months of the current fiscal year (July–February), Bangladesh imported around 2.3 million tonnes of diesel. Of this amount, 41 per cent came from Singapore and 24 per cent from Malaysia. As a result, dependence on Middle Eastern countries has declined significantly.