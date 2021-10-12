Hollow concrete blocks: Taking construction to new heights

Shelter is one of the basic requirements of mankind. In ancient times, men sought shelter in caves, underground and by mountains and cliffs - seeking safe havens to shelter themselves from environmental extremities. The concept of stability and safety as per structural features of shelter were non-existent until a certain period of time. As the human mind developed and matured, man began to modify the structural formation of shelter to address the increasing needs and facilities which an optimum shelter design possessed.

After achieving this feat by the use of easily available material like mud in construction of walls and then the technique of burnt clay brick masonry to form a structural part of shelter, there was still a long journey ahead for the best possible material for construction of stable and safe structural units of shelter. The desire for safe and structural materials, keeping in view the economy of the whole structure, paved the way for usage of hollow concrete blocks.