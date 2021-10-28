Huge investment planned for electric car plant in Mirsarai

Four banks and a financial institution have teamed up to finance Tk 3.34 billion (334 crore) primarily under a syndicated loan agreement to set up an electric vehicle-manufacturing plant in Mirsarai, Chattogram by a private company, reports UNB.

Agrani Bank, Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank and Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL), a financial institution (FI), will arrange the fund to set up the car plant.