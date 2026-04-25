Higher tax on high-income earners may increase capital flight: MCCI president

Raising the tax rate for high-income taxpayers could increase capital flight, warned Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Kamran T Rahman. He said such a move would also discourage honest taxpayers.

He made the remarks today, Saturday morning during the National Board of Revenue’s (NBR) pre-budget discussion held at the NBR Bhaban in Agargaon of Dhaka. Women entrepreneurs also presented various proposals at the meeting. NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan assured that their proposals would be considered.