Gold price nearing Tk 300,000 per bhori

Those interested in gold are receiving bad news almost daily. Over the past three days alone, the price of gold has risen by Tk 28,810 per bhori. Of this, a record Tk 16,000 increase came just yesterday (Thursday).

As a result, the price of one bhori of high-quality, 22-carat gold has reached Tk 286,000— the highest ever in the country’s history.

Rising global geopolitical instability has driven gold prices sharply higher in the international market, and the Bangladesh Jewellers Association has adjusted local prices accordingly.

Gold is always imported at international market rates—an argument often cited for higher domestic prices—and now the increase has become even steeper. In addition, making one bhori of gold jewellery requires paying an extra 11 per cent in VAT and making charges. This pushes the total cost to around Tk 317,000.