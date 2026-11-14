Garment workers' wage board to meet on Monday
The Minimum Wage Board, formed to recommend minimum wage rates for workers and employees of all categories in the garment industry, will hold its third meeting on 16 November.
The meeting will begin at 11:00 am at the Department of Labour on the 19th floor of the Shrom Bhaban in Bijoynagar, Dhaka.
Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani, a District and Sessions Judge, will preside over the meeting, convened under Section 139 of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006.
According to a notice issued by the board, the first agenda of the meeting will be the submission of a written proposal on minimum wage rates by the representative of the garment industry owners.
The meeting will also discuss formulating recommendations on minimum wage rates for workers and employees across all categories in the garment sector.