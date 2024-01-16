PM Hasina will open trade fair on 21 January

The DITF usually commences on 1 January each year. However, the EPB postponed the fair due to the 12th national elections.

The trade fair will run from 10:00am to 9:00pm daily and to 10:00pm on weekends. The entry fee is Tk 40 for adults and Tk 20 for children.

BRTC buses have been arranged from Farmgate and Kuril Biswa Road to the fair premises for the convenience of general visitors.

A total of 330 stalls have been allotted along with 23 pavilions and 27 mini pavilions. There will also be 15 food stalls of different categories. As usual, local and foreign companies will showcase their products.