Bangladeshi businessmen urged to visit Romania to boost bilateral business ties

The ambassador said her country has progressed a lot in chemical products, machinery, energy, clean energy, and solar power production. “We will conduct gas exploration in the sea by 2026.”
She, however, also said: “Most of the people from Bangladesh with Romanian visas disappear from the airport to move to other European countries. The Romanian government suffers financial losses for paying the agencies.”
The FBCCI president said more skilled people could be sent to Romania from Bangladesh if job opportunities with good salaries are ensured. “The concerned ministries would provide the necessary support in this regard.”
“Bangladesh has huge potential in the IT sector along with readymade garments, textile, food processing, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, plastic products, jute and jute products,” he added.
“About 700,000 people are involved in freelancing. If these freelancers get more work orders, the sector will get a boost. The hiring companies will also get benefitted.”
Jashim also urged the envoy to work for strengthening business-to-business (B2B) engagements between Romania and Bangladesh.