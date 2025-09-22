How is hilsa being exported to India at prices lower than the domestic market?

The price of hilsa locally is higher than its export price. As a result, many in Barishal are questioning how exporters — who have received official export permission — are purchasing hilsa at high prices and selling it to India at lower rates.

Some traders suspect that illegal money transfer (hundi) operations are behind these low export prices.

This year, the commerce ministry has set the minimum export price of hilsa at $12.50 per kg, or Tk 1,525 (based on an exchange rate of Tk 122 per USD).

The designated size for export is hilsa weighing 900 grams, known as 'LC size' hilsa.

Last Thursday, at the wholesale fish landing centre on Barishal’s Port Road, one maund (42 kg) of LC-size hilsa was sold for Tk 76,000. That means the wholesale price per kilogram was Tk 1,788. However, the same hilsa is being exported to India at Tk 1,525 per kg, which is Tk 260 less per kg.

For this year’s Durga Puja, the commerce ministry has made a policy decision to allow the export of 1,200 tonnes of hilsa to India. The order was issued 8 September. Last year, for Durga Puja, the ministry initially approved the export of 3,000 tonnes, which was later reduced to 2,420 tonnes. Compared to that, this year’s export volume has been halved.