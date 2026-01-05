Businesses denied permission to increase LPG imports

Since the political changes of 2024, several companies have reduced imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Some later stopped imports altogether. However, a number of active companies repeatedly applied for permission to increase imports but did not receive government approval, leading to a supply crisis.

For the past week, consumers have been unable to obtain LPG even after paying higher prices. Industry insiders have blamed government mismanagement for the ongoing crisis, saying their requests for increased imports were not approved. They argue that the shortage would not have emerged if imports had been allowed to rise.

Sources at the LPG Operators of Bangladesh (LOAB) said that 28 companies are involved in the LPG business in the country, of which 23 have approval to import. In practice, six companies account for most LPG imports, while four others import on a limited scale. The remaining companies did not import LPG in December. Some companies are barely operating and are struggling to repay bank loans.