BB fines treasury heads of 10 banks for selling dollars at higher rates

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has fined treasury heads of 10 banks Tk 100,000 each for selling dollars at higher prices.

In this regard, the central bank sent letters to the banks.

The 10 banks are: Mercantile Bank, Premier Bank, BRAC Bank, Modhumoti Bank, Midland Bank, Exim Bank, Social Islami Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, and Trust Bank.

As part of process, on 18 September, the central bank issued show cause letters to the banks concerned. Earlier, on 3 September the first letter was sent about the allegation.

In the letters sent to these banks, the BB stated that the heads of the treasury department have no way to evade responsibility.

As the explanations of the banks were not satisfactory, the central bank took the decision to fine treasury heads of 10 banks, sources have said.

The treasury department of the banks oversees the demand and supply of dollars and taka in the bank. In some banks, officials of the rank of deputy managing director are the heads of the treasury department.

High officials at several concerned banks said allegations have been made against most of the treasury heads that their banks have sold dollars at higher prices to the importers than the price set by the authorities.