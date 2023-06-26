Wealthiest 10pc holds 41pc income in Bangladesh

Only richest saw income growth

Household income and expenditure survey was conducted for the first time in 1973-74 fiscal in Bangladesh. According to the results of that survey, the richest 10 per cent of the country possessed 28.4 per cent of the country's total income at that time. The situation did not change much in the next 15 years. According to the fourth Household Income and Expenditure Survey of the fiscal 1988-89, the income of the richest 10 per cent rose slightly to 31 per cent of total income, and by 2010 it had further increased to about 36 per cent.

Subsequently, there has been a rapid increase in the income share of the wealthiest class of the country. For instance, in 2016, the top 10 per cent of the wealthy class possessed 38 per cent of the total income. This figure has now escalated to 40.92 per cent. Notably, within this group, the richest 5 per cent alone now holds nearly 30 per cent of the entire national income.

On the other hand, after independence, the share of the income of these poor people in the total income of the country was better than it is now. In 1973-74, the poorest 10 per cent had 2.80 per cent of the country's total income. In the next 10-12 years this share increased slightly. After that, the situation gradually fell. Now it has halved compared to that time. According to the latest Household Income and Expenditure Survey of 2022, the income of the poorest 10 per cent of people has decreased to 1.31 per cent of the total income. However, in 2016 it further decreased to 1 per cent.