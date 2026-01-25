Commerce adviser explains comment on ‘rice price rise due to Padma Bridge’

“What was needed was to generate a budget surplus. That did not happen. Debt-financed expenditure did not generate income; instead, it created long-term liabilities.”

Giving examples of what he termed unnecessary projects, the commerce adviser said it had been claimed that the Padma Rail Bridge would generate Tk 14 billion (1,400 crore) in revenue, but actual income stood at only Tk 260 million (26 crore).

“It was also said that the Padma Bridge would increase GDP growth by 2 per cent. That did not happen; rather, growth declined,” he said.

“If this money had been spent on irrigation and fertiliser, and if expenditure had been aligned with actual needs, debt would have been lower and repayment capacity would have increased,” he stated.

The commerce adviser informed the media that imports of essential goods were more than 40 per cent higher this year compared to last year, which should help keep prices more stable ahead of Ramadan.

“In the meeting, we reviewed the current market situation and analysed production and import volumes. Business leaders have assured us that prices will remain under control during the upcoming Ramadan,” he said.

He added that overall market conditions were easing, citing stable gas supply, a stable exchange rate, and the absence of any shortage of US dollars.