Bangladesh-Pakistan business forum launched in city

In his remarks, Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin emphasised the importance of engagement between the business communities of both countries to tap the trade potential and foster sustainable commercial ties for mutual benefit.

He welcomed the delegation from Pakistan and expressed hope that the Forum would open new avenues for mutual trade, investment, and economic collaboration.

“We have shared goals and shared aspirations. We need to find enablers and I am sure there are many opportunities which can resonate and create true business opportunities,” the Adviser said.