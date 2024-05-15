Good shares keep falling, DSEX dips 140 points in 2 days

The capital market has recorded another significant downfall throughout the last few days, with the daily turnover nearing the threshold of Tk 5 billion and decline in most of the traded issues.

At the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the benchmark index -- DSEX -- declined by 58 points or 1 per cent to 5,527 on Wednesday, which is the lowest since 25 April. The index plummeted by a staggering 140 points or nearly 2.5 per cent in the last two days.