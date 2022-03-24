Illegal gas connections still in system despite repeated moves: Titas MD

Despite repeated efforts illegal connections of gas are still in the system as it is not physically possible to keep surveillance on the huge network of gas line in and outside Dhaka city, said Titas Gas Managing Director (MD) Harunur Rashid Mollah.

“It’s really tough to guard the gas lines. On one side we disconnect the illegal lines, on the other side the thieves restore illegal connections and steal the gas. It’s like a cat and mouse game,” Mollah told the public hearing on gas price hike proposals on Wednesday in the capital city.