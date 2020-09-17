Increased onion production brings hope to farmers

Farmers will start onion cultivation in the country within a month. Murikata (early variety) onions will start to appear in the market in mid-December. However, this onion cannot be stored. Onions produced from seeds will be harvested in March. The farmers can increase production if they get a good price.

Onion production increased this year due to good prices last year. According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), the country produced about 2.5 million tonnes of onions last season, which is about 220,000 tonnes more than the previous year.

According to the ministry of agriculture, the total demand for onions in the country is about 2.8 million tonnes. A significant quantity of the onions produced in the country is wasted during storage, leading to import of 800,000 tonnes every year, most of which come from India.