Expatriates send more than $3b, raising possibility of a new record

Over $3 billion (300 crore dollars) in remittances have been received in the first 24 days of March, raising the possibility of setting a new single-month record, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

Expatriate Bangladeshis residing in various countries sent 3.05 billion dollars to the country by 24 March.

This month included the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, and typically, the flow of remittances increases during the Eid months.

Expatriates send more money during this time to cover their families' Eid expenses.