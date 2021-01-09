Insurance sector rife with unabated corruption

There are allegations of massive corruption against the chairmen and directors of the insurance companies. Despite these allegations, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is unable to investigate as these insurance officials are not recognised as public servants under any laws of the country.

Two years ago, the director general and secretary with additional duty of the ACC Mohammad Munir Chowdhury sent a letter to the secretary of the Financial Institutions Division identifying the problem of not being able to investigate in the insurance sector.

In the letter sent on 17 January 2019 on behalf of the ACC, Munir Chowdhury proposed to take necessary steps to amend the law in public interest. Five months ago Asadul Islam became the secretary of the financial institutions department and is still there.

Meanwhile, before retiring on 14 December, ACC secretary Muhammad Dilwar Bakht also wrote a letter to the secretary of the financial institutions division department about the same issue. But the financial institutions division has left the proposal hanging in air for two years.