Inter-bank cheque settlement, e-fund transfer system resumed

Inter-bank cheque settlement and electronic fund transfer system of Bangladesh Bank resumed on Sunday morning after five days of suspension, reports UNB.

The system was suspended on Tuesday last due to a technical fault in the optical fiber of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL).

"The Inter-bank cheque settlement and electronic fund transfer system resumed operation from the morning and there is no problem in this regard as it is working in full swing", Sirajul Islam, BB spokesperson, told UNB.