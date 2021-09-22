Interest rates cut on savings certificates won’t affect marginalised investors: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said that the recent interest rates cut on savings certificates would not affect the small and marginalized investors, reports BSS.

“With this cut in interest rates, the marginalized people and also those who keep small investment in savings certificates won’t be affected,” he said.

The finance minister said this today while replying to a question during his briefing after the meetings on Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).

He said usually the savings certificates target the marginalized people and also the pensioners, but in recent times the government has noticed that all are coming to these savings tools due to the comparatively higher interest rates. “If such a trend continues, then the other drivers of the economy will become stagnant,” he added.