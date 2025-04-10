Engro keen to invest in Bangladesh, its CEO tells CA
Abdul Samad Dawood, CEO of Engro Holdings of Pakistan, on Thursday called on chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
During the meeting, the Engro CEO expressed a strong interest in expanding the company's footprint in Bangladesh, particularly in telecommunications and energy sectors.
"We are excited about the potential in Bangladesh's telecommunications sector, and we also see great promise in partnering to help distribute gas from Bhola to fuel industrial growth," said Dawood.
Welcoming the interest, chief adviser Prof Yunus emphasised the importance of sustainable and forward-looking collaboration.
"We should focus on long-term projects that bring improvements to the lives of our people," he said.
Dawood, who came to join the Bangladesh Investment Summit, praised the four-day long conference, which was hosted by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).
"The BIDA Summit had a human touch-it felt sincere, welcoming, and purposeful. It was remarkable to see so many top companies represented under one roof," he said.
Prof Yunus encouraged Engro's leadership to visit Bangladesh again and see the scope for collaboration across sectors.
"I invite you to come again. Bangladesh has a lot to offer-not just to investors, but to the world," the chief adviser added.
Chief adviser's special envoy for international affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed and principal secretary Sirajuddin Sathi were also present at the meeting.