Engro keen to invest in Bangladesh, its CEO tells CA

Abdul Samad Dawood, CEO of Engro Holdings of Pakistan, on Thursday called on chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the Engro CEO expressed a strong interest in expanding the company's footprint in Bangladesh, particularly in telecommunications and energy sectors.

"We are excited about the potential in Bangladesh's telecommunications sector, and we also see great promise in partnering to help distribute gas from Bhola to fuel industrial growth," said Dawood.

Welcoming the interest, chief adviser Prof Yunus emphasised the importance of sustainable and forward-looking collaboration.

"We should focus on long-term projects that bring improvements to the lives of our people," he said.