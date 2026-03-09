AD banks can process share transfers and repatriations up to Tk 1b

Joint Declarations: For transactions up to Tk 10 million (1 crore), transfers can be completed based on a joint declaration by the buyer and seller, bypassing the need for independent valuation.

Fixed Timelines: Once documentation is complete, share transfers must be finalised within 45 days, and the repatriation of sale proceeds must be processed within five working days.

Institutional Oversight: Every AD bank is required to form an internal committee led by senior management to review valuation and repatriation applications.

The reform package was finalised on 19 November last year by a high-level Capital Repatriation Committee, led by BIDA executive member Nahian Rahman Rochi and supported by Bangladesh Bank.