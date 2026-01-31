Gold price drops again by Tk 15,746 per bhori

Gold prices in Bangladesh have fallen for the second consecutive day today, Saturday. This morning, the price of gold dropped by Tk 15,746 per bhori marking the largest single-day decline so far.

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association announced the price reduction Saturday morning. As a result, the price of high-quality 22-carat gold now stands at Tk 255,617 per bhori.

Yesterday, Friday, gold price had fallen by Tk 14,638 per bhori. Over the past two days, the total decline in gold prices amounts to Tk 30,384 per bhori.