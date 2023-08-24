Defaulted loans: Janata Bank tops the list

Once known as one of the best banks in the country, the state-owned Janata Bank Limited was the main source of financing entrepreneurs. Many successful entrepreneurs once funded by Janata Bank later became industrialists, yet this bank has now topped the list of defaulted loans.

Records of Janata Bank show defaulted loans have doubled banks in just three months, topping the list of defaulted loans in the banking sector. As of March this year, defaulted loans stood at Tk 169.50 billion, which rose to Tk 286.65 billion in June, while 16.15 per cent of total disbursed loans was defaulted loans, which increased to 30.43 per cent in now, and a big portion of defaulted loans were released through following irregularities.

Janata Bank distributed 42 per cent or Tk 400 billion of total defaulted loans to three influential industrial groups. The bank disbursed Tk 942.07 billion in loans as of June. As the bank’s performance started decreasing over a decade ago, renowned business groups left the banks while many controversial and anonymous business groups replaced them.

Meanwhile, large-scale loan irregularities and scams also hit Janata Bank, resulting in the rise of defaulted loans, and such loans are not being recovered even after being rescheduled repeatedly. The entire banking sector has 10 per cent of overall defaulted loans while Janata Bank has three times more than that. Three big businesses amassed a big portion of loans, the bank on the other hand tops the list of defaulted loans – the state-owned bank altogether is experiencing a major crisis.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved USD 4.5 billion in loans for Bangladesh, but the lending agency gave a condition on reducing defaulted loans to 10 per cent. After that, Bangladesh Bank ordered Janata Bank to cut defaulted loans to 10 per cent. Besides, Bangladesh Bank officials have been monitoring and coordinating with Janata Bank for over a decade, yet the financial condition of the bank is not improving. Instead, Janata Bank continued to provide loans and other facilities to several groups, and Bangladesh Bank, too, is approving those under special consideration. Amid this circumstance, Janata Bank is borrowing an average of Tk 20 billion every day to run its daily operation.

Janata Bank is not repaying the US dollars that the bank borrowed from the Export Development Fund (EDF) established with foreign exchange reserve funds. As a result, the EFD facility for its clients also stopped.