Employment database in the pipeline

After much speculation, finally an employment related central database is being created in the country. And, an ‘employment directorate’ is being formed for the first time to create the database.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal highlighted this issue in the budget speech of FY 2022-23.

There will be all types of employment-related information on the central database including creation of new job opportunities for the unemployed, education and training. Work is underway to form the employment directorate.