IMF conditions persist in new loan, how far has revenue reform progressed

Momentum has picked up in revenue sector reforms as initiatives has been taken to abolish the National Board of Revenue (NBR), creating two separate divisions for revenue policy and revenue collection.

The reforms also include a single value-added tax (VAT) rate; and reducing tax exemptions.

These reforms were conditions of the previous loan programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Bangladesh has begun discussions on a new loan programme, abandoning the old one.

These discussions have been ongoing for two to three months. According to responsible sources, similar conditions are being discussed for the new loan programme. Preliminary talks are underway for a loan of 4.5 billion dollars under the new programme, which will span three years.