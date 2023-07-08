'Dubious deal,' looting model' in energy sector

A research report prepared by the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) has termed the capacity charge paid to the power plants in the country as the 'looting model'.

It also referred to the agreement to pay the rent for the power plants that are unable to generate power for months as an ill-motivated agreement.

The IMED is a department under the planning ministry. It monitors government projects as well as published research on different sectors of the government.

Its recent research report on the progress of government projects in the power sector says that the government has paid a total of Tk 900 billion as capacity charge in the last 14 years. The existing model of capacity charge is not sustainable at all.