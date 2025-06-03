Didn’t make the budget with a flurry of words: Finance adviser

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has said his government has prepared the budget amid various challenges including high inflation, crisis in the banking sector and poor revenue collection.

“I didn’t prepare the budget with a flurry of words. We had to work within challenging conditions—high inflation, problems in the banking and energy sectors, and poor revenue collection. Despite all this, the budget had to be formulated. For the first time, the overall size of the budget has not been increased," he added.

The finance adviser made these remarks at the post-budget press conference organised by the finance ministry, held on Tuesday afternoon at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital, the day after presenting the 2025–26 fiscal year budget.

Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, agriculture and home adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, power and energy adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, commerce adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin, cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur, finance secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan were present at the event.