RMG export declined by nearly 5pc in August

The overall readymade garment export has declined again in August after a month which created a negative impact on overall export of the country. The country’s overall export has fallen by 2.93 per cent.

In the first 11 months of the 2024–25 fiscal, overall goods exports grew, but in the final month, June, ready-made garment exports fell by 6 per cent. In the first month of the current 2025–26 fiscal year, July, ready-made garment exports increased by 24.5 per cent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal. However, in the second month, August, exports fell by 4.75 per cent compared to the same month of the previous fiscal. Exports of ready-made garments in that month amounted to USD 3.17 billion.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released updated data on goods export earnings today, Tuesday. It shows that in the recently concluded month of August, Bangladesh exported goods worth USD 3.92 billion in total. This export is 2.93 per cent lower than in August last year, when goods worth USD 4.03 billion were exported.